Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY25 guidance at $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $209.12.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

