Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.