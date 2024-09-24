Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

