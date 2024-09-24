Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$32.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EFN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6868327 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 37.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.