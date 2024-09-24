Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

