Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.31.

DAVA opened at $26.51 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $27,622,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 223,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 2,587.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 211,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

