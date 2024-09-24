Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

ENZ opened at $1.16 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

