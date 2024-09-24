EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

EVI Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.22 million, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EVI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

