FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $332.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.74.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average of $275.28. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

