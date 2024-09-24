First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $36.66 on Friday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.