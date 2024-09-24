Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Garda Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

About Garda Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.