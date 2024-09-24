HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Financial Survey

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HCM Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $146.76 million 7.51 $123.38 million $2.00 8.54 HCM Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than HCM Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.90% 12.09% 5.49% HCM Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HCM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of HCM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of HCM Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCM Acquisition has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HCM Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 HCM Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than HCM Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats HCM Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

