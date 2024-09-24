Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.10.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $215,998,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after acquiring an additional 108,143 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.