Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.70.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Humana stock opened at $312.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.36. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.