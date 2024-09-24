Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

