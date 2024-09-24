iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 27th

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of XMV stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$45.65. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$35.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.30.
