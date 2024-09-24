JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

