KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

