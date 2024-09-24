Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Lipocine Stock Down 6.2 %

LPCN stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.