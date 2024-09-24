Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $80.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

