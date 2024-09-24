Michael Kelly Buys 93,000 Shares of FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCLGet Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,386.00 ($89,305.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

