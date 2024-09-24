Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Head-To-Head Analysis

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaixaBank and Orion Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $24.18 billion 1.88 $5.21 billion N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.29 billion 5.95 $234.64 million $0.84 32.32

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 18.08% 27.97% 15.62%

Dividends

CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orion Oyj pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CaixaBank and Orion Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

CaixaBank has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Orion Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. It also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, the company provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic compounds and proprietary products, as well as contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. Further, the company has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal’s generic products. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

