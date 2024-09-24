Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.