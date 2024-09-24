Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) & Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Head to Head Survey

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schweiter Technologies and Quanex Building Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products $1.08 billion 0.85 $82.50 million $2.44 11.33

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Schweiter Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweiter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schweiter Technologies and Quanex Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Quanex Building Products has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Schweiter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Schweiter Technologies and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products 6.88% 14.68% 9.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Schweiter Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam. It offers its products under the Airex, Alucobond, Baltek, Dibond, Forex, Gator, Kapa, Perspex, Sintra, Dispa, Crylon, and Crylux brands. The company also provides property management and management services. Its products are used in the visual communication, architecture, wind energy, industry, train and bus manufacturing, and marine engineering industries. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

