Reviewing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs -44.37% -120.86% -18.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and SemiLEDs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $50.81 million 0.16 -$35.70 million N/A N/A SemiLEDs $5.31 million 1.71 -$2.69 million ($0.47) -2.68

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Labs.

Summary

Nano Labs beats SemiLEDs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

