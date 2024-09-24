Reviewing Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) & Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Aritzia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.23 billion 0.98 $73.35 million $2.71 16.49 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival and Aritzia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aritzia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Aritzia has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 6.26% 13.26% 7.35% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Aritzia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

