Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Rollins stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

