Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

