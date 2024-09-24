Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $184.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

