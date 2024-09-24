Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

Shares of Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

