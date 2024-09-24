Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
Shares of Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
