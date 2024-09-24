Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

SKYE opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth $4,486,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

