StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
