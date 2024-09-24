Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Trevena has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
