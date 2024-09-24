Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Trevena has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

