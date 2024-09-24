Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

