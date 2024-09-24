Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $125.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Vistra Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:VST opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vistra by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vistra by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

