Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares €0.15 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Trading Up 1.9 %
VTA opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.16. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.
About Volta Finance
