AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Stock Down 4.5 %

AIR stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55. AAR has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.