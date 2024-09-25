AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
