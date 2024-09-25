American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

AMH stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

