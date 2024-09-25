Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

