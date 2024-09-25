Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $87.44

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.