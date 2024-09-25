Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $17.88

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTST. Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.8 %

NTST stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.89 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.33%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.