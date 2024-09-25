Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arena REIT

In other news, insider Helen Thornton purchased 7,937 shares of Arena REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.78 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.86 ($20,549.22). Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

