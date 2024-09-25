Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
