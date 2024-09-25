B. Riley Comments on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,403.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

