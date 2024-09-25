B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.6237337 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.