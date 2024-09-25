Barry Eggers Sells 100,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $15,111,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,936,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000.

Several research firms recently commented on RBRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

