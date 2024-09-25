Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 9.2 %

BPTH stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

