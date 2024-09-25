Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.