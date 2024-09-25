Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $74.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

BXP stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $83.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

